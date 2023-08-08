WalkMe (WKME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The company had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. On average, analysts expect WalkMe to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WKME stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

