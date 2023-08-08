YETI (YETI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

