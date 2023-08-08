Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

GWRS stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GWRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

