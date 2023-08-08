Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

