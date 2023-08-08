Brokers Set Expectations for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $164.75 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

