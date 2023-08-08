Barclays Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $14.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 872.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $23,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

