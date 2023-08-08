Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 9.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

