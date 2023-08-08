Robert W. Baird Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $240.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.22.

Atlassian stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.80. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $180,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,685,449.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,103 shares of company stock valued at $56,599,145 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after buying an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

