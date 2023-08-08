Oppenheimer Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $235.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $193.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.80. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,299,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,103 shares of company stock valued at $56,599,145. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 17.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 873,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 271.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

