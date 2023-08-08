Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

