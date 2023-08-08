Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRIP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

