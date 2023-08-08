Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $30.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

