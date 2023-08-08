Oppenheimer Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $92.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 14.6 %

TMDX opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 1.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $697,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 208,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

