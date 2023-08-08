TD Cowen Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $110.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Down 14.6 %

TMDX opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 1.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,733 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,502,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,177 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.