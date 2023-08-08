Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

