Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Thryv Stock Up 1.1 %

Thryv stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.36 million, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

