Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,176 shares of company stock worth $3,249,225. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after buying an additional 595,880 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.