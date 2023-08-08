Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $230.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $193.52 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $1,648,282.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,283,013.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,103 shares of company stock worth $56,599,145. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

