Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $62.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after acquiring an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

