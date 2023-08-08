Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.80.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $1,648,282.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,283,013.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $1,648,282.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,283,013.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at $40,393,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,103 shares of company stock worth $56,599,145. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

