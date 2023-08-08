Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.27. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

