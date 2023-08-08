StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Electromed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELMD

Electromed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electromed by 25.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electromed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.