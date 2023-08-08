Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Houston American Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUSA opened at $2.40 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

