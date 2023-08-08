New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.33.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.