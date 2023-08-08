PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.