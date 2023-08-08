PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
