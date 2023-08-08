Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

