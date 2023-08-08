Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.46.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

