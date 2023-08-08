William Blair Comments on Insperity, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insperity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Insperity stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

