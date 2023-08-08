Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Issued By KeyCorp

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NerdWallet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDS. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $732.68 million, a P/E ratio of 955.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 330,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 407.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

