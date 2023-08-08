Griffin Securities Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

