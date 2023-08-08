OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.