OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

