American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
