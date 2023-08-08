American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMS

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.71. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.