Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AINC opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

