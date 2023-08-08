Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $182.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

