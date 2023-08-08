Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for MeridianLink, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for MeridianLink in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MeridianLink’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MeridianLink’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MLNK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MeridianLink Stock Up 3.0 %

MLNK stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.79.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 1,020,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

