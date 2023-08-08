Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.