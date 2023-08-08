Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By KeyCorp

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $146.40 on Monday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Middleby by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Middleby by 30.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 253,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 15.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 22.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

