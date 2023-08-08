William Blair Comments on MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for MediaAlpha’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

