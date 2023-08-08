Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

