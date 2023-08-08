Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.80). National CineMedia had a net margin of 253.70% and a negative return on equity of 135.99%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

