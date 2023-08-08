Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

HEP stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

