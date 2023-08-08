Wedbush Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 291,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.