Wedbush Weighs in on Generation Bio Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

