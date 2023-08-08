Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Issued By B. Riley

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 79,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 161,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.