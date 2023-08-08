Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Decreased by B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 263,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

