Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kaman Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kaman Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 845.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.