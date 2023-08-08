G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

GTHX opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

