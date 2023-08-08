Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HVT opened at $33.77 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $545.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 146,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

