Analysts Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

FTI opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

