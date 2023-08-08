Green Brick Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

